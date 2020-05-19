|
|
Kostas I. Raptis, 83
WORCESTER - Kostas I. Raptis, 83, of Worcester, died Sunday, May 17th in Southbridge Rehabilitation and Healthcare, with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Georgia (Pappas) Raptis; his son, Luckie K. Raptis and his wife, Angela; his daughter, Athena Kamaris; a sister, Maria Karantzoulidis all of Worcester; 5 grandchildren, Elpitha Kamaris, Georgina Watkins, Kassiani Kamaris, Konstantinos J. and Marina Raptis and his great-granddaughter, Ava Athena Lawson. He was predeceased by his brother, Angelo Raptis and sister, Eleni Soios.
Kostas was born in Ammoudia, Serron, Greece the son of Elias and Athena (Halkiopoulos) Raptis, and came to Worcester in 1966. He proudly served in the Greek Army as a medic. Mr. Raptis had worked as a machinist until 1976 and co-owned New England Pizza and Northboro House of Pizza before retiring in 2000. He was a member of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral; enjoyed wintering in Florida, and was an avid gardener. His greatest joy was time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren; and watching his grandson play soccer.
The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Southbridge Rehabilitation and Healthcare and to Dr. Dimitri Angelis for the wonderful care they provided.
His funeral is Thursday, May 21st with a service at 11:00 a.m. in St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell Street followed by burial in Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral Family Center. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 19 to May 20, 2020