Kristen, F. Boosahda, 53
Shrewsbury - Kristen F. Boosahda, 53, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Worcester, Kristen was a daughter of the late Leo S. and Emily S. (Swide) Boosahda.
Kristen grew up in West Boylston. She was a ground-breaking athlete in high school soccer. She received a B.S Degree in Accounting and Information Systems from Babson College in 1988 and an MBA Degree from Clark University in 1999. She was a Principal Analyst at National Grid and worked there for 29 years.
Kristen was a member of St. George Orthodox Cathedral in Worcester. Kristen was a Girl Scout leader and youth soccer coach for many years. She was active in the Shrewsbury schools' theatre department. Kristen was an enthusiastic UMASS Minuteman band parent. She also volunteered at The Hanover Theatre for several years.
She leaves her husband, David L. Gillis, Jr., a devoted and cherished daughter, Cassandra (Boosahda) Moreshead and her husband, Michael; 5 sisters, Stephanie E. Boosahda of So. Yarmouth, Sandra L. Burgoyne and her husband, Fred of Worcester, Laurie Boosahda and her partner Steven of So. Deerfield, Lisa Sooy and her fiancé Bill of Shrewsbury, and Kimberly B. Joyce and her husband Timothy, of Hopkinton; 5 nieces and 8 nephews, 12 grand nieces and nephews and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Due to circumstances beyond our control, a private funeral will be held at St. George Orthodox Cathedral in Worcester with burial in Mt. Vernon Cemetery in West Boylston at the convenience of the family.
If you wish to make a donation in Kristen's memory, contributions may be made to St. George Orthodox Cathedral Endowment Fund, 30 Anna Street, Worcester 01604.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Philip G. Haddad, Jr. of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.
MAY HER MEMORY BE ETERNAL!
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020