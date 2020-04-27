|
Kristin H. Mitchell, 85
Worcester - Kristin H. Mitchell, age 85, of Worcester, MA, wife of the late Neal B. Mitchell Jr., died Thursday April 23 at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester.
Kristin was born in Concord, New Hampshire, the daughter of the late Lawrence W. Hall and Phyllis Allen Hall. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Illustration at the Rhode Island School of Design, graduating in 1957. It was during her time at RISD that she met her future husband, Neal B. Mitchell, Jr., and they were together until his passing in 2019.
Together they raised a family, built numerous businesses, and contributed to the communities in which they lived. Kristin had a strong passion for animals and founded Hidden Meadow Farm in Northbridge where she bred and raised quality Warmblood competition horses.
After Neal's passing in 2019 Kristin moved with her cat Peaches to the Notre Dame du Lac Assisted Living facility in Worcester where she made friends, enjoyed visits from her friends and family, and reveled in the beautiful scenery outside her window while enjoying a good cup of coffee with Peaches on her lap.
Kristin leaves her children; Neal B. Mitchell, III and his wife Patricia of Grass Valley, CA, Jennifer Mitchell of Sturbridge, MA, Scott Mitchell and his wife Corinne of Framingham, MA, and five grandchildren: Jonathan Mitchell and his wife Kristen Rankin, Hannah and Christopher Doe, and Emma and William Mitchell.
Kristin Mitchell was known for her ability to see good in all people. Her faith in humanity, her unwavering support for the arts, and her interest in the well-being of those around her endeared her to many, she will be deeply missed.
Memorial contributions can be made to WGBH public radio, of which Kristin was a huge supporter: https://www.wgbh.org/support/donate Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St. Whitinsville, is entrusted with arrangements. To leave a condolence, please visit
www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020