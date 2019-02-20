|
Kristina M. Fleming
Webster - It is with deep sadness that we share the loss of Kristina Maria (Moore) Fleming, who passed away peacefully in her sleep in the comfort of her home on January 30, 2019, following several years of declining health. Born on May 1, 1962, Kris was the fifth child of Robert and Mary (Johnson) Moore. She spent most of her adult life in New Jersey, returning to the Webster/Dudley area several years ago.
She is survived by three children: Ian and Robert in New Jersey, and Krista, in North Carolina, and one grandchild, Savannah, in New Jersey. She also leaves her siblings, Garrett and his wife, Bonnie, Jim and his wife, Mary, Melissa Morneau, and Jonathan, extended family here and around the world, and many dear lifelong friends. Her parents, brother Robert, and former husband, Nicholas, predeceased her.
Kristina graduated from Bartlett High School in Webster in 1980 and from Emmanuel College in Boston in 1984 with a degree in Art Therapy. While living in New Jersey, she worked as a textile designer for the Children's Place, and later as a teacher of children with special needs.
If you so desire, a contribution to in memory of Kristina is deeply appreciated.
Private graveside services will be held in the spring.
www.scanlonfs.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2019