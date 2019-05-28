|
|
Kristina LaRange, 79
WORCESTER - Kristina Ruth Ellen (Sacovitch) LaRange, 79, died after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's on Sunday, May 26, 2019 surrounded by her children at the home of her daughter Nina Paradis in Auburn.
Her husband of 56 years, Frank D. LaRange, a retired Sergeant in the Worcester Police Department, passed away in 2014.
She is survived by five children, retired Worcester Police Officer Frank LaRange and his wife Linda, Worcester Police Sgt. Donald LaRange, Sharon LaRange, Nina Paradis and her husband David, and Worcester Motorcycle Police Officer Anthony LaRange and his wife Maribel; 13 grandchildren, Matt, Brian, Alec, Samantha, Jacob, Kelly, Nick, Bethany, Heather, Anthony J., Alisha K., Ryan, and Keeley; two great-grandchildren, Shaylee and Taevyn; a brother Anthony Sacovitch and his wife LaDonna; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother William Sacovitch and sister in law Larissa Sacovitch.
Kristina was born in Worcester, daughter of William J. and Nina (Kilmonis) Sacovitch. She lived in Worcester for most of her life and later in New Braintree.
She was a graduate of Commerce High School Class of 1957 where she met her husband Frank.
She was a secretary for many years at the former State Mutual Life Assurance Co. and R & S Insurance Agency.
Kristina was active in the Parent Teacher Organization at her children's school where she also did substitute teaching.
Kristina had a variety of interests and hobbies. She was an accomplished classically trained pianist. Her love of music included attending countless symphonic orchestra concerts and opera performances. She enjoyed gardening and visits to the Tower Hill Botanical Gardens in Boylston. The most important aspect of her life was spending time with each of her grandchildren and loving them each uniquely, creating special memories with each and every one of them.
Kristina's most memorable traits will always be her love of family and her kindness to everyone she knew. She was an eternal optimist who could always find the bright side of every part of life. Her own 30 year survival of cancer enhanced her generous and patient approach to others. She was the consummate caregiver who made everyone around her feel better.
Kristina's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Accord Adult Day Center in Webster where she spent many afternoons filled with laughter, music, dancing and joy. They would also like to thank the nurses of Central Mass Hospice in Auburn for their compassion in their care of Kristina.
Calling hours at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester are Thursday, May 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. The funeral will be Friday, May 31, from the funeral home with a Mass at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main St., Worcester. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kristina's memory are suggested to the Central Mass. Hospice, 191 Pakachoag St., Auburn, MA 01501.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 28 to May 29, 2019