Kurt E. Edgren, 76
Southborough - Kurt E. Edgren, 76, of Southborough and formerly of Worcester, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 after a short illness.
Born in Worcester he was the son of the late Oscar and Janet (Carlson) Edgren.
Kurt was a graduate of Worcester South High School and earned his bachelor's degree at Clark University. He worked for the EcoTarium, American and International Red Cross and New England Restaurant Association before he retired. Kurt was an avid boater, enjoyed traveling, and was a collector of many things. He also enjoyed building models, jewelry and spending time with his family and friends, especially over a cocktail. Kurt was a member of the Montacute Masonic Lodge of Worcester.
He is survived by his brother Ronald Edgren and his wife Dolores of Southborough, his nieces, nephew, extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12, at 10 am at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 200 Greenwood Street, Worcester, MA 01607. Burial will be private. There are no visiting hours.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent in his memory to Emanuel Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are under the care of Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, Southborough. To leave words of condolence to the family, please visit www.morrisSouthboroughfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019