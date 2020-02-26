|
Kyle C. Grady, 35
Clinton - Kyle C. Grady, 35, left this world on Monday, February 24, 2020. He is survived by his father William T. Grady of Clinton; sister, Kelly J. Manz & husband Kyle, and niece Kasey Manz, all of Leominster; brother, Tyler J. Konan & wife Ann Marie of Fitchburg; maternal grandfather Kenneth P. Gallant, Sr. of Sterling; aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. He is pre-deceased by his mother Robyn Ann (Gallant) Maddocks, maternal grandmother, Dorothy Mae (Fontana) Gallant, and paternal grandparents, William F. "Doc" & Kathleen F. (Cannon) Grady.
Raised and educated in Clinton, Kyle, or "Grubbers" as he was known to many, graduated from the Clinton High School, Class of 2003 as a member of the baseball team and Super Bowl Champion Galloping Gaels football team. Talented in carpentry and mechanics, Kyle worked in construction for J. Bates & Son, later with Bestway Lumber, and was currently employed as an equipment operator for McLaughlin Construction. A sports fanatic, one might think Kyle was born with his Red Sox hat on his head. It was rarely removed. He loved the Celtics and bled green. He was a fierce competitor, whether it be on a pool table or poker table, he would welcome any challenger. He played in countless Texas hold 'em tournaments and was a frequent visitor to Foxwoods and Twin River. Kyle held membership with the Clinton Lodge of Elks and was the first to help anyone in need. Blessed with an easy going, fun loving personality, quick wit and sense of humor, and striking good looks, Kyle made friends wherever he traveled. He loved music and movies and was most proud to be an uncle to his adoring goddaughter Kasey Mae. His memory will forever live in the hearts of all who loved him. Funeral services are to be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton, and burial to follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Calling hours will be held in the funeral home on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5 until 8PM. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Kyle Grady to: Clinton Gaels Athletic Booster Association, P.O. Box 102, Clinton, MA 01510. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020