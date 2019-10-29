Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
5:00 PM
SCITUATE - JOHNSON, L. Maynard – of Scituate passed away peacefully on October 24, 2019 after an illness. He was 77 years old. Beloved husband and best friend of the late Donna (Gonsalves) Johnson, with whom he shared more than 57 years of marriage. Devoted father of David Johnson and his wife Lisa Penzo-Johnson of Halifax and Stephen Johnson of Scituate. Cherished grandfather of Nicole Johnson-McElman of VA and Brianna Johnson of Halifax and great-grandfather of Scarlett Ellie McElman of VA. Loving brother of the late Warren "Buddy" Johnson and his wife Pamela-Freer Johnson of Provincetown and Doralyn Nardella and her husband Anthony of Worcester; brother in law of Betty White and her husband John of Truro, David Gonsalves and his wife Martha of CT, the late Christine Johnson and her husband Greig of Dennis and Patricia Gonsalves of New Bedford. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Maynard was born and raised in Worcester, the son of the late Lloyd M. and Evelyn (Boxell) Johnson. He obtained his Bachelor of Arts from Fitchburg State College and later a Master's in Education from Lesley College. He was a natural instructor and taught Industrial Arts at Hingham High School for 32 years. Upon retirement from teaching in 1997 he worked for Lipsett and Sons, Inc. of Weymouth delivering oil. His passions included being involved in the lives of his family as well as motorcycles, boating, fishing, home improvement projects, helping out everyone in the neighborhood and shooting the breeze over a cup of coffee. He will be remembered fondly and missed by all who knew him. A visitation will take place on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 2-5 PM at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate with a funeral home service at 5 PM followed by a reception. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Senior Behavioral Health Center at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital – Plymouth, 275 Sandwich St, Plymouth, MA 02360.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
