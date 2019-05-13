|
|
L. Wayne Gilley, 87
DOUGLAS - L. Wayne Gilley, 87, of Deerfield Dr. Webster, formerly of Douglas and S.W. Harbor ME, died on Sat. May 11, 2019 at home after a brief illness.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary E. (Graves) Gilley; Richard W. Gilley and his wife Diane of Whitinsville, Jay R. Gilley and his wife Linda of Douglas, and Julie A. Gilley of Webster; 2 grandchildren, Brian and his wife Michelle Gilley, and Traci and her husband Conor Martin; 2 great grandchildren, Ivy Martin and Mia Gilley; his brother, Richard W. "Jack" Gilley Sr. of S.W. Harbor, ME; and several nieces, nephews, and good friends. Born in Ellsworth, ME on Jan 21, 1932 he was the son of Richard W. and Eleanor (Hadlock) Gilley and was raised in S.W. Harbor and lived in Douglas 54 years. He had lived in Webster the past 6 years.
Mr. Gilley was a math, drafting, and woodworking teacher in the Northbridge and Douglas Public School Systems for 33 years, retiring in 1991. He also taught woodworking at night school in Northbridge. He was a graduate of Pemetic High School Class of 1950 and earned his Associate's Degree from S. Portland Vocational Technical College. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard serving primarily aboard the Icebreaker "East Wind". On this ship he became a member of the Polar Bear Club crossing the Arctic Circle. He served on the Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School Committee for 25 years and was a former member of the State Teacher's Assoc. Over the years he was a basketball referee and coached JV baseball in Douglas and girls softball in Northbridge. A 60-year member and Deacon of the Second Congregational Church in Douglas, he served on multiple committees there as well.
Following cremation his Memorial Funeral Service will be held on Sat. May 18 at 11 AM in the Second Congregational Church, 289 Main St., East Douglas. Cremation burial in Forest Hill Cemetery in NE Harbor, ME will be held privately at a later date. Calling hours at Jackman Funeral Home, 7 Mechanic St. Douglas are Fri. May 17 from 4-7 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the SW Harbor Historical Society, Box 272 SW Harbor, ME 04679, or to the Second Congregational Church, PO Box 492 Douglas, MA 01516. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 13 to May 14, 2019