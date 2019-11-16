|
Larry C. Bovaird, 74
Shrewsbury - Larry C. Bovaird, 74, of Shrewsbury, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Fitchburg Healthcare.
Larry, son of the late Charles and Naomi (McMinn) Bovaird of Brockway, PA was an outstanding athlete and award winning science student in his youth and graduated from Pennsylvania State University in the mid-1960s with a Bachelor's degree in Botany.
Following graduation, he moved to Shrewsbury and made it his home, working most of his career as a research technician at the Worcester Foundation for biomedical research. Larry later worked and retired from service from the Town of Upton, where he was the plant operator of the town's sanitation treatment facility.
The grandson of farmers, Larry was an active agriculturalist from his early days. Botany and gardening were his passions, along with his family, lifelong learning and a commitment to coaching.
Known as an avid and willing conversationalist, his debating style was always grounded in the truth as he discerned it, fertilized by kindness.
Larry had been a member of the Unitarian-Universalist parish in Northborough, MA.
He is survived by his ex wife and close friend Marie (Conaway) Bovaird of Shrewsbury, MA, his daughter, Marguerite O'Connell and her husband Andrew of Auburn, MA; his son, Charles "Chuck" Bovaird of Allston, MA. Additionally, two brothers and five sisters: Lloyd Bovaird, Scott Bovaird, Fay Sabatose, Annette Carnahan, Sherry Feeley (all of Brockway, PA), Marguerite Baker (Sarasota, FL), and Bonnie Jewart (Marlton, NJ). He also leaves sixteen nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather for memorial Calling Hours on Saturday, November 23, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., followed by a brief prayer service at 2 p.m., in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester.
Flowers may be sent or donations may be made to The , by visiting .
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2019