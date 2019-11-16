Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
For more information about
Larry Bovaird
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Bovaird
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Bovaird


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Bovaird Obituary
Larry C. Bovaird, 74

Shrewsbury - Larry C. Bovaird, 74, of Shrewsbury, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Fitchburg Healthcare.

Larry, son of the late Charles and Naomi (McMinn) Bovaird of Brockway, PA was an outstanding athlete and award winning science student in his youth and graduated from Pennsylvania State University in the mid-1960s with a Bachelor's degree in Botany.

Following graduation, he moved to Shrewsbury and made it his home, working most of his career as a research technician at the Worcester Foundation for biomedical research. Larry later worked and retired from service from the Town of Upton, where he was the plant operator of the town's sanitation treatment facility.

The grandson of farmers, Larry was an active agriculturalist from his early days. Botany and gardening were his passions, along with his family, lifelong learning and a commitment to coaching.

Known as an avid and willing conversationalist, his debating style was always grounded in the truth as he discerned it, fertilized by kindness.

Larry had been a member of the Unitarian-Universalist parish in Northborough, MA.

He is survived by his ex wife and close friend Marie (Conaway) Bovaird of Shrewsbury, MA, his daughter, Marguerite O'Connell and her husband Andrew of Auburn, MA; his son, Charles "Chuck" Bovaird of Allston, MA. Additionally, two brothers and five sisters: Lloyd Bovaird, Scott Bovaird, Fay Sabatose, Annette Carnahan, Sherry Feeley (all of Brockway, PA), Marguerite Baker (Sarasota, FL), and Bonnie Jewart (Marlton, NJ). He also leaves sixteen nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will gather for memorial Calling Hours on Saturday, November 23, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., followed by a brief prayer service at 2 p.m., in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester.

Flowers may be sent or donations may be made to The , by visiting .

There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -