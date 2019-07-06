Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
(508) 987-2100
Larry Cyr


1952 - 2019
Larry Cyr Obituary
Larry H. Cyr, 67

Charlton - Larry H. Cyr, 67, died unexpectedly on Monday, July 1, 2019, at UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus in Worcester. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Catherine M. (Riva) Cyr of Charlton; two children, Carrie A. Hadaway and her husband James of West End, NC, and Scott M. Cyr of Charlton; his sister, Donna M. Shorette and her husband Kenneth of Alton, ME; three grandchildren, Erin Tapley, Sara Tapley, and Scott M. Cyr II; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Kenneth L. Cyr who died in 2017. He was born in Old Town, ME, son of the late Kenneth H. and Doris L. (Hamel) Cyr, and lived in Old Town and Brewer, ME, before moving to Charlton 19 years ago. He graduated from Old Town High School in 1970.

Mr. Cyr was presently employed as a warehouse manager at Jeffco Fibres Inc. in Worcester, where he worked 21 years. Previously, he worked at Striar Textile Mill and Eastland Woolen Mill, both in Maine. He was an avid Boston sports fan, especially the Celtics, Red Sox, and Patriots. He will be remembered as an honest, hard-working, and quiet man who loved spending time with his family.

Services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.

paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 6 to July 7, 2019
