Dr. Larry R. Duval, 88
LEOMINSTER - Dr. Larry R. Duval, long time Leominster Chiropractor, passed away in Port Charlotte, Florida May 10, 2020.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Leo's Church, 128 Main St., Leominster, MA at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday August 26, 2020.
Interment immediately following at Evergreen Cemetery, 357 Main St., Leominster, MA.
Arrangements by Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St., Leominster.
There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Activities Dept., Douglas T. Jacobson State Veteran's Nursing Home, 21281 Grayton Terrace, Port Charlotte, FL 33954.