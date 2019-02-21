|
Larry J. Isomaki
NORTHBOROUGH - Larry J. Isomaki passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 18, 2019, at the age of 70. He was the beloved husband of 49 years to Leila E. (Erkkinen) Isomaki. Larry was born in Fitchburg, a son to the late Lauri E. and Ethel I. (Wahlberg) Isomaki. He attended Worcester State College where he earned his Master Degree in Science.
For over 39 years Larry worked as a middle school science teacher in the Marlboro and Bolton Public School systems. He also was employed part time with a couple of local construction companies and the former Shrewsbury Animal Hospital for numerous years. He enjoyed woodworking and caring for his home. Leila and Larry looked forward to the learning opportunities of each of their many travel adventures which included the Galapagos, Iceland and trips across Europe. Larry was dedicated to his Lutheran faith.
In addition to his wife Leila, Larry is survived by his brother, Ronald Isomaki and his wife Virginia of Long Island, NY. A private funeral home service was held on February 21st prior to burial in Howard Street Cemetery, Northborough.
Memorial Donations may be made in Larry's memory to the Sterling Animal Shelter, 17 Laurelwood Rd, Sterling, MA 01564 www.sterlingshelter.org.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019