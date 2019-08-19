Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
(508) 987-2100
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
Lars Larsson


1919 - 2019
Lars O. Larsson, 100

Oxford - Lars O. Larsson, 100, formerly of 47 Harwood Street and most recently 338 Thompson Road at Christopher Heights in Webster, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester with his family by his side.

He was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Simone I. (Senecal) Larsson who died in 2016. He is survived by two sons, Bruce O. Larsson of Dudley and Richard A. Larsson and his wife Carol of Thompson, CT; five grandchildren, Colin, Krista, Dawson, Garrett, and Katlin Larsson.

Son of the late Oscar and Anna S. (Gullsby) Larsson, he would also become known as "Oscar" to friends and family.

Oscar was born in Hudiksvall, Sweden, grew up in Worcester and served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II.

Mr. Larsson was the health service director at the YMCA before joining Worcester State College in 1973 to become the school's first athletic trainer; a position that would come to define his life.

Retiring in 1985 the college fitness center was dedicated in his name.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. Burial will follow at North Cemetery in Oxford. Memorial calling hours are Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019
