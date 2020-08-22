Lauel Wexler-Dale

Laurel Wexler-Dale, 55Holden/Lynnfield - Laurel Wexler-Dale, 55 of Holden, died Wednesday, August 19th at home surrounded by her loving family and friends after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She was predeceased by her cherished wife and partner of twenty-two years, Michele Wexler-Dale, in May 2019. Treasured daughter-in-law of Judy Wexler; loving step-mom of Jason A. Brooks and his wife, Tori, Joshua M. Brooks and his wife, Brianna, and Nicole C. Brooks; beloved sister of Kathryn Adams and her husband, Neil, and Jeremy Dale and his wife, Kristine; dear aunt of Emily, Nick, and Marissa Adams; and loving grandma of Vivian and Harrison Brooks. She is also survived by wonderful and compassionate friends who supported and cared for both her and Michele during difficult times throughout their illness and treatment.Laurel was born in Melrose and grew up in Lynnfield, the daughter of the late Brian and Dorothy (Miles) Dale. She worked as the office clerk and customer service representative at Nashoba Valley Express Company for many years, where she was as much a friend as co-worker to those who work there. She and Michele loved to travel, taking numerous trips and cruises together; their favorite excursions included trips to Mexico, Provincetown, Las Vegas, and Melissa Etheridge charter cruises. They were avid fans, attending many of her concerts throughout the years. Laurel's greatest joy was time spent with the love of her life, Michele, her family, her friends, and "the babies" her cats.Interment will be private. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements.Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a memorial celebration of Laurel's life will be held at a later date. Even though we can't gather together at this time, friends and family are invited to please sign the guestbook to share a special memory or message by visiting