Laura Kathleen Cecchini, 34Sterling - Laura Kathleen Cecchini, 34, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Laura leaves behind her father, Ronald J. Cecchini; two brothers, Brian A. Cecchini and Mark A. Cecchini, his girlfriend, Amanda Ponusky and niece, Elyse Claire Cecchini. She also leaves many loved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.Funeral services are private and will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit