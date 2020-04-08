|
|
Laura L. Duprey, 42
Worcester - Laura L. Duprey, 42, of Worcester, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Worcester Health Center.
Laura was born in Worcester, daughter of the late, Robert P. and Charlotte R. (Ferrantino) Duprey. She graduated from North High School and has lived here all her life. She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Our Lady of Loreto Parish. She had worked for several years as a Medical Clerk for Fallon Clinic/Reliant Medical, before she retired in 2008.
Laura is survived by her loving family including, her niece and primary caregiver, Kasey A. Goodrich, with whom she lived; a brother, Adam R. Duprey; a sister, Aimee M. Duprey, both of Worcester; other relatives and friends.
Due to current health concerns and limitations on public gatherings, funeral services will be held privately. Interment with her parents will be at Saint John's Cemetery in Worcester.
The family has entrusted her care to MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL.
You are invited to leave a condolence message on her online register, which can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020