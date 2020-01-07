|
Laura Gillespie Lhevine
Holden - Laura Gillespie Lhevine, age 40, died of sudden illness at home in Denver, CO. on 12-31-19. She graduated from Wachusett Regional High School and Clark U. before moving to Denver where her professional life focused on fundraising for nonprofits. She leaves her former husband Paul Lhevine and their two beloved daughters Antonia and Zoe. She was the daughter of Anne Gillespie and the late Vance Gillespie. Laura donated her body to and a memorial service will be held in conjunction with Science Care Anatomical Gift Program in CO. Donations in her memory may be made to Denver Scholarship Foundation, CEO Lorii Rabinowitz www.denver scholarshipfoundation.org.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020