Laura J. Monfreda-Reynolds, 62
Cherry Valley - Laura J. Monfreda-Reynolds, 62, of Cherry Valley passed away at home on October 23, 2019, surrounded by her family after a courageous 15 year battle against cancer. Throughout her struggles, Laura never lost her positive spirit, her tremendous smile, and a laugh that would fill the room. She always thought of others first and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She leaves her husband of 16 years, John R. Reynolds; three children, Ryan Reynolds of Worcester, Meaghan Reynolds and her fiancé, Michael Niedzwiecki of Sutton, and Kaylin Reynolds and her fiancé, Ryan McDermott of Clinton; her grandchildren, Ryleigh and Gage Reynolds; her mother, Mary (Karakashian) Monfreda of Cherry Valley; two brothers, Gary Monfreda and his wife, Michelle of Paxton and Victor Monfreda of Worcester; a sister, Joanne Perry and her husband, Robert of Cherry Valley; eight nieces and nephews, Jason and Lauren Perry, Corey, Branden, Angela, Anthony, Michael and Nicholas Monfreda. She was born in Worcester on September 23, 1957, daughter of the late, Joseph E. Monfreda, and graduated from South High School.
Laura, alongside her sister and best friend Joanne, was the longtime former owner of Sisters Restaurant on Stafford Street, a place that became a neighborhood institution for so many over the years. Before that, they also owned and operated the Park Avenue Sandwich Shop. During her years working, Laura was known for her charitable heart and always believed in giving back to others. With her sister Joanne, Laura raised money through the sales of baked goods and gave back to the community in many ways. Still, cancer organizations were always at the top of their list. She was particularly proud of the fact that she twice completed the Pan-Mass Challenge and was a strong supporter of Jeremiah's Inn. Laura had a deep love for her family and in her spare time, enjoyed gardening and the simple joy of her cats.
The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at JHC Hospice and the Cancer and Wellness Center of Worcester. A special thanks to Dr. Siddiqui and his staff.
Visiting Hours to Honor and Celebrate Laura's Life will be held Sunday, October 27, from 2 to 5 pm with a Prayer Service at 4:45 pm in Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute c/o www.dana-farber.org.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019