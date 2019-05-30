|
Laura L. Santon, 39
AUBURN - Laura Lea (Frederick) Santon, 39, of Auburn and formerly of Shrewsbury, died peacefully with her loving family at her side on Tuesday May 28, 2019.
She is survived by her husband Mark Santon with whom she shared 21 wonderful years, children Dylan and Tyler Santon; parents Christine (Williams) and Russell Frederick Sr., brother Russell Frederick Jr. and his wife Jamie; nieces and nephews Kyle, Ryan, Natalie, Avery, Luke, and Savannah Frederick.
Born in Galveston, Texas, Laura was raised in Shrewsbury and was a 1998 graduate of Shrewsbury High School.
She always made time for her sons, making their baseball and basketball games a priority and always showing how proud she was of them both.
She will be remembered for her big heart and caring personality. She loved to laugh and will be remembered for her radiant smile.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Laura's family between the hours of 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM on Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 at BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, with a Celebration of Life service on Monday at 10:00 AM in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery. To leave a message of condolence or view her "Book of Memories" visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 30 to May 31, 2019