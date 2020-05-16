Home

Laura Watt


1931 - 2020
Laura (Turck) Watt

Worcester, MA - Laura (Turck) Watt, 88 years old, died peacefully in Worcester, MA on May 15, 2020 after succumbing to the Covid-19 virus. Laura was born in Halifax, Nova Scotia on September 6, 1931. For all who knew her, Laura was a kind, thoughtful, loving woman. She is survived by her five children; Michael Watt, Jackie Watt-Nelson, Carrie Palmer, Joyce Motherway and Susan Boutiette, her ten grandchildren; Joseph Watt, Meredith Watt, Madelyn Watt, Shannon Nelson, Bryan Nelson, Taylor Palmer, Danny Palmer, Bailey Boutiette, Grace Boutiette and Natalie Boutiette and her three great grandchildren Heather Watt, Jacob Nelson and Ayden Watt. Her family would like to thank all of her caregivers. She will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett, Ma. No Services at this time, due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 16 to May 17, 2020
