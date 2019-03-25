|
Laure-Anne (Girouard) Lammi at 97
Worcester - It is with great sadness that we announce that Laure-Anna (Girouard) Lammi, 97, of Worcester entered into eternal rest with her devoted family by her side, Saturday, March 23, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Arthur (Moe) H. Lammi. Laure-Anna is survived by her three loving children: a son, Allan A. Lammi and his wife Lois; two daughters, Arline L. Narrow and her husband Glenn, Ann M. Mondor and her husband Bob. Laure-Anna was the very proud grandmother to Taryn and her husband Keith, Trent and his wife Jessica, Brad and his wife Ashley, Chad, Nicholas and his fiancée Lan. She was the loving great grandmother to Trey, Jayce, Kaelyn, Alexandra, Annabel and Adeline.
Laure-Anna was born on April 16, 1921 in St. Pie, Quebec, Canada. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Depot) Girouard. Laure-Anna was predeceased by her five brothers Albany, Joseph, Marshall, Jules and Roland along with three sisters Jeannette, Mary and Jermaine. Laure-Anna came to the United States at the age of 3. She attended St. Joseph's High School until it closed and then went on to graduate from St. Stephen's High School. Laure-Anna worked for the Grosvenor Shoe Company, Hills Envelope Company and St. Vincent's Hospital for several years. She worked for the St. Francis Home for 25 years before she retired. During her retirement she took great pleasure in babysitting for her grandchildren.
Laure-Anna was devoted to her Catholic religion and was a longtime faithful member of St. Joseph's Church in Worcester where she was very active throughout the years. She was part of the group that saved St. Joseph's Church from closing. She loved watching TV. She was a true fan of the Red Sox and Patriots. She enjoyed singing, line dancing, cook-outs and parties with family, friends and neighbors and having a gin coke on special occasions. Laure-Anna's greatest passion and love was her family. Her most treasured moments were when she was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her love for people and her kindness touched many lives. Laure-Anna loved living at the Colony Retirement Homes where she developed many close friendships.
Mom/Mémère – We love you so much. We will treasure the beautiful memories and we will miss you dearly. We were blessed to have your love all these years.
The family expresses their sincere thanks to Andrew Salmon and the fourth floor staff at Beaumont Worcester for the kindness, compassion and devotion shown to Laure-Anna and our family these past two months.
Calling hours will be held at the Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel, 370 Plantation St. Worcester on Thursday, March 28, from 8:45-10:45am with a funeral Mass to follow at 11:30am at Holy Family Parish at St. Joseph's Church, 35 Hamilton St. Worcester. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richards Ave. Paxton.
Donations may be made in Laure-Anna Lammi's name to Holy Family Parish at St. Joseph's Church, 35 Hamilton St. Worcester, MA 01604.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019