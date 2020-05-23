|
Lauren Elizabeth Herbert
Sturbridge - Our hearts are broken by the unexpected passing of Lauren, our beloved daughter and sister.
The vivacious, fun loving, adventuresome spirit that was uniquely hers is so sadly missed. Her huge smile, winning friendly spirit and determination to be her own person fill our memories and will not be forgotten.
Compassionate by nature, she staunchly defended her friends and championed her beliefs.
She was an animal lover, particularly dogs and her first dog Tippi. At Tantasqua she was known as a great soccer player, and she recently developed a passion for running and physical fitness.
Lauren was always inquisitive and curious to try something new. She loved to talk, listen, and learn about anything with just about anyone. On a good day she was as clever and wily as they come. On a good day she was your best friend even if you just met her. She listened and learned, but make no mistake she marched to the beat of her own drum and wrote her own story. Fiercely independent and fearless even on days when her path seemed overwhelmingly tumultuous.
We cherish our beautiful memories with Lauren and they will live in our hearts forever.
Written by her family, her parents Stephen and Lorraine, her sister and brother, Sarah and Stephen Jr. We miss and love her so very much.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 23 to May 24, 2020