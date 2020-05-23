Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sansoucy Funeral Home
40 Marcy Street
Southbridge, MA 01550
508-764-2567
Resources
More Obituaries for Lauren Herbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lauren Herbert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lauren Herbert Obituary
Lauren Elizabeth Herbert

Sturbridge - Our hearts are broken by the unexpected passing of Lauren, our beloved daughter and sister.

The vivacious, fun loving, adventuresome spirit that was uniquely hers is so sadly missed. Her huge smile, winning friendly spirit and determination to be her own person fill our memories and will not be forgotten.

Compassionate by nature, she staunchly defended her friends and championed her beliefs.

She was an animal lover, particularly dogs and her first dog Tippi. At Tantasqua she was known as a great soccer player, and she recently developed a passion for running and physical fitness.

Lauren was always inquisitive and curious to try something new. She loved to talk, listen, and learn about anything with just about anyone. On a good day she was as clever and wily as they come. On a good day she was your best friend even if you just met her. She listened and learned, but make no mistake she marched to the beat of her own drum and wrote her own story. Fiercely independent and fearless even on days when her path seemed overwhelmingly tumultuous.

We cherish our beautiful memories with Lauren and they will live in our hearts forever.

Written by her family, her parents Stephen and Lorraine, her sister and brother, Sarah and Stephen Jr. We miss and love her so very much.

www.sansoucyfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 23 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lauren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sansoucy Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -