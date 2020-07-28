Lauren L. Higgins, 58



WORCESTER - Lauren L. Higgins, 58 of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at UMass Medical Center after a courageous battle with lung cancer.



Lauren was born on March 11, 1962 in Torrance, California. She grew up in Worcester where she graduated from Burncoat High School and later earned her nursing degree from Quinsigamond Community College. She loved being a nurse and worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Oriol Healthcare, Holden, for 17 years. Lauren was also a certified EMT. A veteran of the United States Navy, Lauren proudly served her country for six years. When she was not doting on her grandchildren, Lauren enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, making jewelry, traveling to the beach, watching sports especially football, and time in her backyard with her family and friends.



Lauren is survived by her partner of 27 years, Elizabeth Hawkins; her son, Lee Higgins of Conroe, TX; her daughter, Bari Higgins of Worcester; her mother and stepfather, Marjorie (Chapman) and Joseph Francese of Worcester; four grandchildren, Vivian Higgins, Thaddeus Morrison, Annabelle Higgins and Elizabeth Higgins; three brothers, Joseph Francese and his wife Erika of Holden, Scott Higgins and his wife Michelle of Grand Junction, CO.; and Ryan Higgins and his wife Emily of South Yarmouth; five sisters, Katy Donahue, Leah Francese-Wood and her husband Frank, and Emily Thomas all of Worcester and Lindsey Meyer and her husband Adam of Warrensburg, MO; Kim Francese-Conolly; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and her beloved dogs, Atlas and Libby. She is predeceased by her father, Curt Higgins of Harwich.



A period of calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 4-6 pm with her funeral service immediately following at 6 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Lung Cancer Research Foundation, 155 East 55th Street, Suite 6H, New York, NY 10022.





