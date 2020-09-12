1/1
Laurence Cortis
1941 - 2020
Laurence "Larry" H. Cortis, 78

Oxford - Laurence "Larry" H. Cortis, 78, of Oxford, died peacefully, Thursday, September 10th 2020, with his loving family by his side, after a long illness. He leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Diane (Adams) Cortis; his two children, Duane Cortis and his wife Dawn of Dudley, and Bonnie (Cortis) Taylor and her husband Bruce of Charlton; his granddaughter, Heather (Cortis) Manzaro and her husband Nick of Dudley; two great-grandchildren, Gianna and Domenic Manzaro; his brother, Harold Cortis and his wife Josephine of N. Brookfield; his sister, Betty Caplette of Oxford; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was a loving, caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, and best friend of so many, and had a special place in everyone's heart, who were lucky enough to have known him. He always made time and enjoyed having a cold beer & laughs, with family & friends. He was always there to help, no matter what the situation.

He was born in Webster, the son of Harold L. Cortis Sr., and Doris E. (Briggs) Cortis.

He worked with the family business, Cortis Construction, for many years throughout his life, but his true passion was restoring cars. Whether antique, late model muscle cars, or working on family & friend's vehicles – he never ceased to amaze, with his unique/remarkable skills.

Husband – father – grandfather – brother – friend, you are deeply missed, and will always be in our hearts.

At the request of the family, services will be private. Family and friends will be invited to attend a celebration of life that will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Or the American Lung Association, 1200 Hosford St., Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.

paradisfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
