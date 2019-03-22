|
|
Laurent A. "Larry" Doyon Jr., 66
Douglas - Laurent A. "Larry" Doyon Jr., 66, of NW Main St. passed away at his home on Thurs. March 21, 2018 after a courageous battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Janet R. (Baillargeon) Doyon; his daughter, Rebecca L. Doyon-Lavallee and her husband Jeremy of Douglas; 5 sisters, Jacqueline J. Walsh, Jeannine G. LaPan and her significant other Bill, Linda A. Gilley and her husband Jay, Karen M. Miller and her husband Paul, and Kimberly M. Doyon; 3 brothers, Gary P. Doyon and his wife Ann, Ronald G. Doyon and his wife Nancy, and Robert J. Doyon and his wife Bonnye; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and good friends. Also he leaves his beloved dogs, Yaz and Gizmo. He was predeceased by his brother Marc L.E. Doyon and brother-in-law Charles E. Walsh. Born in Woonsocket, RI on Oct. 29, 1952 he was son of the late Laurent E. Sr. and Lillian A. (Groleau) Doyon and was a resident of Douglas the past 52 years.
Larry worked as a Sheet Metal Mechanic for J.J. Bafaro Mechanical Contractors in Worcester for 24 years. Previously he worked for Comfort Air Corp. He was a graduate of Douglas Memorial High School, Class of 1970 and served in the US Army Reserves for 6 years. He was a very talented man and did many things well. An outdoors type of guy, Larry could often be seen working in his yard and keeping his property up. He enjoyed music from the 60's and 70's , woodworking, as well as all sports, with a deep love of baseball and Carl Yastrzemski. He was a member of St. Denis Church and the Slovak Catholic Sokol, where he served as past president and treasurer.
His funeral will be held Mon. March 25 with a Mass at 10 am in St. Denis Church, 23 Manchaug St., Douglas. Calling hours at Jackman Funeral Home, 7 Mechanic St., Douglas are Sun. March 24 from 4 to 8 pm. Donations in his memory may be made to: The Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit: www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019