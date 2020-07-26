Laurie Bilodeau

Maryanne, Tom, Kelley and Aiden, I am so sorry for your loss. Although I had not see Laurie in her later years, I was able to keep tabs on her accomplishments through her mom. And what accomplishments they were! Laurie grew into a funny, smart, and caring young woman. This world is so much less without her. Our hopes and prayers are with you, Maryanne, Tom, Kelley, Aiden, and Laurie at this time.

Ann-Marie Burke