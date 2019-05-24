|
|
Laurine S. Lizewski, 76
WORCESTER - Laurine S. (Frykberg) Lizewski, 76, of Worcester, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at UMass Memorial Medical Center due to complications related to Leukemia.
She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late William and Bertha O. (Sundell) Frykberg and graduated from Commerce High School.
Laurine retired from GMAC Financial after 37 years of service as a Commercial Lending Analyst. After retirement, she worked in the healthcare system taking care of the disabled, elderly and as a hospice volunteer. Laurine always said her favorite role in life was being "Auntia and Auntie" to her beautiful nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She loved them like they were her own children and had an unending generosity with everything she did for them.
Laurine took pride in her cozy home that she shared with Douglas. She could be found decorating and organizing her home on a regular basis and enjoyed entertaining friends and family there as well. It was like a second home to her nieces and nephews. She also loved spending time with her "GMAC friends" and her "Birthday Girls".
She will be dearly missed by her companion of 20 years, Douglas Tufts; her nephews and nieces; Jon Frykberg Jr., his daughter Hannah and her mother Shawn Frykberg; Laurine S. Hanlon, her husband John and their children Maggie, Jack and Rian; Tara McHugh and her son Liam; Paul Frykberg; her brother Glenn Frykberg and his wife Karen. Laurine was predeceased by two brothers, Jon Frykberg, Sr. and William "Buddy" Frykberg.
It was Laurine's wish to have her body donated to an anatomical gift program for medical research and for her family and friends to gather together for a private celebration of her life.
Laurine left a note for all her loved ones: "To all the special people in my life- I love you with all my heart and soul. Reach and feel your heart- I am there. Always your Auntia, Auntie, Sister, Cousin and friend."
In lieu of flowers, donations in Laurine's memory may be made to Toys for Tots by visiting www.toysfortots.org or Abby's House at www.abbyshouse.org
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 24 to May 26, 2019