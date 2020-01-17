Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Lauris "Bunny" Glidden

Lauris "Bunny" Glidden Obituary
Lauris J. "Bunny" Glidden, 90

BARRE/NORTHBOROUGH - Lauris J. "Bunny" Glidden,90, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020 in Beaumont Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Northborough.

He is predeceased by his wife of 53 years Elena "Eleanor" (Rossi) Glidden in 2010 and many brothers & sisters. He leaves a daughter Angela Herdrich of Northborough; a granddaughter Gretchen, and a brother Carl Glidden of OK.

Bunny was a gradate of Barre High School and a US Airforce Veteran serving in the Korean War. He worked as a machinist for Sheet Metal and Machine, Warner Swasey/Pratt & Whitney and Norton Company for 45 years until he retired.

Funeral services and burial were held privately in St. Josephs Cemetery in Barre. Pillsbury Funeral Home, 96 S.Barre Rd., Barre is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
