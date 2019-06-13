|
Lauris Sterns, 76
Sterling - Lauris Sterns, 76, died on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Sterling Village Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Riga, Latvia, the son of Alfred and Melita (Krauze) Sterns and lived in Chile, California, New York and Connecticut before moving to Sterling over 25 years ago.
Lauris will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 46 years, Rudite N. (Nulle-Siecenieks) Sterns; his son, Andrejs Sterns and his wife, Kathi and their son, Nathaniel of Holden; his daughter, Karina Green and her partner, Tyler and their children, Addison and Chloe of Worcester. He was predeceased by his brother, Alvis Sterns in October, 2018.
After emigrating from Chile, Lauris was drafted and went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Army as a Paratrooper with the 3/508 R.C.T. from 1963 to 1965. Lauris earned a Bachelor's in Chemical Engineering from The City College of New York and went on to work as a Chemical Engineer for over 35 years with several companies including Bristol Meyers Co., retiring in 2001. He enjoyed stamp collecting, cruising and was an avid reader. Above all he cherished his family and friends and he will be dearly missed.
Funeral services will be private. Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 13 to June 16, 2019