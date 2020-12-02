1/1
Lawrence Atchue
1935 - 2020
Lawrence J. Atchue, Jr., 85

Worcester - Lawrence (Larry, Uncle Dick) Atchue Jr., 85, of Worcester, MA, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020 at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital from complications of pneumonia and COPD. Larry was born in 1935 in North Grafton, MA, and grew up in Westborough. He was the loving husband of Eva (Ciuffreda) Atchue. They were married for 59 years and they lived and raised their family in Worcester.

In addition to his wife Eva, Larry leaves behind his beloved three children and six granddaughters: Joseph (and Sandy) Atchue of Dudley, MA, and their daughters Brianna, Danielle and Olivia. Christine (and Michael) Barrett, and their daughter Carly of East Lyme, CT, and Robert Atchue of Worcester, MA, and his daughters Rebekah and Amanda. Larry was pre-deceased by his parents Irene (Carbonneau, Bernard) and Lawrence Atchue Sr., and his siblings Ethel, Millie, Ray, Russell, Norman and Irene. He also leaves behind many cherished nieces, nephews and in-laws.

Larry is remembered as very hard working and giving. He always looked out for others more than himself. A very quiet, but personable man, he had a smile and a laugh that lit up a room, and his genuine warmth and compassion were the attributes he will be remembered most for.

He served in the United States Army from 1958-1960. He worked at Corrugated Paper in Westborough for 41 years as a production manager, and then at Pepperidge Farm for 10 years as depot manager, until his retirement in 2002.

Family and friends can pay their respects from 9:00-10:30am on Saturday, December 5, at Roney Funeral Home, 152 Worcester Street, North Grafton, MA 01536. A private Mass of Christian Burial and interment at Pine Grove Cemetery will be held at the convenience of his family.

A Book of Memories to share a special message with Larry's family is available at:

www.RoneyFuneralHome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Roney Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Roney Funeral Home
152 Worcester Street
North Grafton, MA 01536
(508) 839-4491
