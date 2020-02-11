|
Lawrence E. "Larry" Bettley, Jr., 58
ROCKPORT - Lawrence E (Larry) Bettley, Jr., 58 of Rockport, Massachusetts set sail on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Larry was born in Worcester, Massachusetts to Lawrence E Bettley Sr and Marianne (Conroy) Bettley. Larry grew up in Tatnuck Square in Worcester where he atended West Tatnuck Elementary, Chandler Junior High, Doherty High, Worcester State University and CCD and CYC at Christ the King Church. At an early age, Larry deveoped a talent for woodworking, music, art and writing. His accomplishments were many, from constructing log cabins in the woods with friends to working on the mast for the America's Cup in San Diego. He was constantly creating, making furniture, sculptures, and writing hysterical song lyrics that kept everyone laughing. Larry loved the water and boats of any kind. After meeting the love of his life, Lynne, he fulfilled a long held dream and moved to Gloucester to live by the sea. There he learned to love building boats and made lifelong friends at Lindsay Custom Yachts. Seeking warmer climes, Larry and Lynne moved to Florida and lived in several locations on the Gulf of Mexico, where Larry continued to work building boats, as a general contractor, rock
waterfall mason and at Anderson Lumber. They moved back to Cape Ann in April, 2019. Larry worked at Timberline in Gloucester, where he made many great friends. He was known there as "Bad Larry", and continued to create artwork and lyrics to the end.
Larry leaves behind his beloved wife of 33 years, Lynne (Potvin) Bettley, his stepson Matthew Perkins and his wife Jaimie of Newton, MA, his mother Marianne (Conroy) Bettley of Gulfport, FL, his brother John Bettley of Seattle, WA and his sister Kathryn (Bettley) Bastien of Paxton, MA. Larry was predeceased by his father, Lawrence E Bettley Sr. In addition to the Bettleys and the Potvins, Larry's family is extensive. He will be missed by so many in-laws and nieces, nephews and cousins: the Gonyeas, Remingtons, Morans, Glendyes, MacNeils, Woloszs, Mahoneys, Brosnihans, Bastiens, Conroys, Lazaros, Phaneufs, Sheahans, Fords and Delaneys.
A Mass in celebration of Larry's life will be held at 10AM on Saturday, February 15 at Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant Street, Worcester, MA.
A celebration of Larry's life for his Cape Ann family and friends will be held 12-3PM on Sunday, February 23 at The Elks Lodge, 97 Atlantic Road, Gloucester, MA. A celebration with Larry's family and friends in Florida will be held at a future date.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020