Lawrence Bombara

Lawrence E. "Larry" Bombara, 70
DOUGLAS - Lawrence E. "Larry" Bombara, 70, of NW Main St. died at home on Sun. Sept. 20, 2020.
Born in Webster, MA in 1950, he was the son of Joseph R. and Margaret M. (Madden) Bombara and lived in Douglas all his life.
Besides his loving wife of 47 glorious years Jeanne (Forget) Bombara; he leaves his daughter Pamela Johnson and her husband Kurt; 2 precious grandchildren Natalie and Emily Johnson; his brother Dennis M. Bombara and his wife Sarah; and several nieces and nephews.
Larry graduated from Douglas High School and achieved a BS in Civil Engineering from UMass Amherst in 1973. Larry, a dedicated public works employee all his life, began with the Douglas Highway Dept. in high school and went on to become the first Superintendent of Public Works for the Town of Uxbridge, retiring in 2008 after serving more than 23 years in that position. He then went on to establish Lorinc Consulting, primarily offering assistance to the Cape and Islands and especially the Oak Bluffs Water District of Martha's Vineyard.
Larry was active in many organizations including the Mass Water Works, the Mass Highway and New England Public Works Assoc. serving as Chapter President. The Slovak Catholic Sokol Fraternal organization also held a close spot in Larry's heart.
One of Larry's proudest moments was organizing a group of his public works family from New England and traveling to Bay Saint Lewis to help rebuild after the Hurricane Katrina aftermath.
A woodworker, a boater, a traveler best described Larry along with his passion to throw a party for family and friends.
Friends and relatives are invited to visit the family on Tues. Sept. 29 from 4 to 7 pm in Jackman Funeral Home, 7 Mechanic St. Douglas. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held Wed. Sept. 30 at 11 am in St. Mary's Church, 77 Mendon St. (Rt. 16) Uxbridge. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com