1/1
Lawrence Bombara
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence E. "Larry" Bombara, 70

DOUGLAS - Lawrence E. "Larry" Bombara, 70, of NW Main St. died at home on Sun. Sept. 20, 2020.

Born in Webster, MA in 1950, he was the son of Joseph R. and Margaret M. (Madden) Bombara and lived in Douglas all his life.

Besides his loving wife of 47 glorious years Jeanne (Forget) Bombara; he leaves his daughter Pamela Johnson and her husband Kurt; 2 precious grandchildren Natalie and Emily Johnson; his brother Dennis M. Bombara and his wife Sarah; and several nieces and nephews.

Larry graduated from Douglas High School and achieved a BS in Civil Engineering from UMass Amherst in 1973. Larry, a dedicated public works employee all his life, began with the Douglas Highway Dept. in high school and went on to become the first Superintendent of Public Works for the Town of Uxbridge, retiring in 2008 after serving more than 23 years in that position. He then went on to establish Lorinc Consulting, primarily offering assistance to the Cape and Islands and especially the Oak Bluffs Water District of Martha's Vineyard.

Larry was active in many organizations including the Mass Water Works, the Mass Highway and New England Public Works Assoc. serving as Chapter President. The Slovak Catholic Sokol Fraternal organization also held a close spot in Larry's heart.

One of Larry's proudest moments was organizing a group of his public works family from New England and traveling to Bay Saint Lewis to help rebuild after the Hurricane Katrina aftermath.

A woodworker, a boater, a traveler best described Larry along with his passion to throw a party for family and friends.

Friends and relatives are invited to visit the family on Tues. Sept. 29 from 4 to 7 pm in Jackman Funeral Home, 7 Mechanic St. Douglas. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held Wed. Sept. 30 at 11 am in St. Mary's Church, 77 Mendon St. (Rt. 16) Uxbridge. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jackman Funeral Home Inc
7 Mechanic St
East Douglas, MA 01516
(508) 278-2200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jackman Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved