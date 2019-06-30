|
|
Lawrence C. Boniface, 90
Sturbridge - Lawrence C. Boniface, 90, of Main St., passed away at home on Saturday, June 29th, 2019 after an illness.
His wife, Irene (Begin) Boniface died in 1998 and his first wife, Joyce C. (Picard) Boniface died in 1976. He leaves a son, Mark Boniface of Sturbridge; two daughters, Laurie Boniface of Sturbridge and Mary Taylor and her husband Steve of Charlton; daughter-in-law, Candace Boniface of Port Charlotte, FL; a brother, John Boniface of Sturbridge and a sister, Anna Poulin of Sturbridge; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Lawrence was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey Boniface; four brothers, Anthony, Peter, Vincent and Paul Boniface; a sister, Helen Kaibenski; and a grandson, Lance Boniface.
Lawrence was born in Southbridge the son of Anthony and Mary (Ozbolt) Boniface.
He graduated from Cole Trade High School in Southbridge and went onto serve honorably in the United States Army during WWII. Lawrence co-owned and operated Boniface Tool and Die in Southbridge for 40 plus years with his two brothers, John and Vincent.
He was active in local government. Lawrence served for several years on the Sturbridge Finance Committee as well as the office of the Tax Assessor. He enjoyed wintering in Port Charlotte, FL.
Calling hours for Lawrence will be held on Wednesday, July 3rd, from 4:00 – 7:00pm in the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge. Funeral Services and burial will be announced on our website at a later date.
www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 30 to July 1, 2019