|
|
Lawrence Burke
NORTHBOROUGH - Lawrence Burke, 66, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 2, 2019, while fly fishing in upstate New York. Larry leaves his wife of 43 years, Debra C. (Bodah) Burke; two daughters whom he was most proud of, Caitlyn Merry and her husband Matthew of Peterborough, NH and Meghann McCollem and her husband Brett of Westford; three precious grandchildren, Elliot, Isla, and Abigail; two brothers, James Burke and his wife Linda of Hudson and Thomas Burke and his wife Linda of Chester, NH; a sister, Mary Ellen Vincent of Clinton; numerous nieces and nephews.
Larry was born and raised in Clinton, a son to the late Thomas P. and Esther M. (Hughes) Burke. He graduated from Clinton High School, Class of 1971. Larry earned his Bachelor Degree in Accounting from Clark University and his MBA from Nichols College. He worked for most of his career as an accountant at Thermo Electron in Waltham, MA, serving as a controller for several N.E. power plants. After retirement, Larry found enjoyment as a customer service associate at Orvis in Dedham, MA and later at Cabela's in Hudson, MA.
Larry was known for his big heart and generous spirit. He volunteered for many years as a mentor with Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc. and was a member of Trout Unlimited and New England Fly Tyers. He enjoyed the great outdoors and found pleasure in sharing it with his family through ice skating, snowshoeing, fishing and boating, trips to Martha's Vineyard, and vacations to Ogunquit, ME.
A funeral will be held at 10 am on Monday, June 10th at the Church of the Nativity, 45 Howard Street, Northborough. There are no public calling hours. Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough is assisting the Burke family with arrangements. Please consider a donation in Larry's memory to Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc. Mail checks with "In memory of Larry Burke" in the memo line to P.O. Box 695, LaPlata, MD 20646 or donate online at www.projecthealingwaters.org.
To leave a condolence or to share a story, please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 5 to June 7, 2019