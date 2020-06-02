Lawrence E. Collins, 81
Worcester - Lawrence E. Collins, 81 of Worcester passed away Saturday May 30, 2020 in UMASS Medical Center.
Larry was born in Arlington, son of Edward J. and Marion (Flynn) Collins and graduated Commerce High School and attended Worcester State College. He proudly served in the US Army and was honorably discharged in 1967. Larry worked for Turf Products Inc. a division of the Toro Company for several years before retiring, prior to that he owned and operated the Appliance Service Center of Worcester for 25 years. Larry also worked for many years as a professional pall bearer at Lindquist Lundin Funeral Home and Callahan Fay and Caswell Funeral Home. In his retirement he also enjoyed volunteering at St. John's Food Pantry. He was a past member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and a Past President of Saint Vincent de Paul Society. He was a long time member of the Vernon Hill American Legion Post #435.
He leaves his wife of 55 years, Marilyn F. (Giguere) Collins; two sons, Keith L. Collins and his wife, Amy Marie of Holden and Sean R. Collins of Auburn; two grandsons, Joseph K. Collins and Michael A. Collins; two sisters, Diane M. Markowski of Worcester and Patricia L. Collins of Worcester and nieces and nephews. His brothers, Edward J. Collins and Neil T. Collins predeceased him.
Visiting Hours to Celebrate Larry's life will be held Thursday, June 4 from 4 to 7 pm in Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 5 at 10 am in St. John's Church, 44 Temple St. Burial will be private in the Massachusetts Veterans Cemetery, Winchendon. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.st.jude.org or to the Paul E. Tarkiainen Art Award c/o the Greater Worcester Community Foundation, 370 Main St., Suite 650, Worcester, 01608.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.