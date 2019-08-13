|
Lawrence Davis, 88
LEOMINSTER - Lawrence Davis, 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Lifecare Nursing Center in Littleton, MA.
Larry was born in Attleboro, Massachusetts on September 23, 1931, and was the son of the late Raymond R. and Miriam J. (Tingley) Davis. He was raised in Attleboro and graduated from Attleboro High School with the class of 1949.
He went on to College at Bryant University where he was on the Dean's List and graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration.
He started his career in Plastics at Texas Instruments in Attleboro, where he met the love of his life, Shirley Robinson. Larry and Shirley married on August 31, 1957 and went on to create a beautiful life together, raising their three daughters.
He started his own Plastic Injection Molding business in Attleboro before becoming a Sales Manager at New Britain Machine in New Britain, CT. From there he went on to work for Nypro Corporation in Clinton, MA, and then became President of Pyrotherm, Div. of Nypro. Afterwards, always the entrepreneur, he started his own molding business, Automated Molding Corp. in Shrewsbury, MA; he later went on to start Customatic, Inc. in Worcester, MA.
Larry loved music. He was a fantastic piano player and was the second Tenor in the Four Sharps. He loved animals, traveling, had a great sense of humor, but most of all he loved his family. He was always trying to organize family reunions and putting together scrapbooks of our history and heritage. He was a very devoted father and husband. He never gave up and never gave in.
Larry leaves behind his three daughters, Suzan R. Davis of Maynard, Lauren Shirley Rocca and husband Stephen of Leominster, Betsy Diane Smith and husband Thomas of N. Grafton; grandson Jeffrey Lawrence Mann and great granddaughter Penelope Rae Mann of Maynard, MA; his sister Marjorie Cerro of Rockledge, FL, and a brother Clarke Davis of Hollis, NH.
He was predeceased by his wife Shirley Rae, and his brothers, Gerald and Ralph Davis.
Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Sunday, August 18th from 2:00-3:30pm. A service will begin at 3:30pm. Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sterling Animal Shelter, 17 Laurelwood Rd., Sterling, MA 01564.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019