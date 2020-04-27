|
Lawrence J. "Corky" Litterio, 85
Clinton - Lawrence J. "Corky" Litterio, 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at River Terrace Healthcare in Lancaster. He is survived by his sister, Stella McNamara of Clinton; his brother, Thomas Litterio & wife Judith of Sterling; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and dear friends. He is pre-deceased by his siblings: Esther O'Leary, Marion Mortimer, Mary, Philip, Francis, Vincent, Patrick, and Joseph Litterio.
Lawrence was born in Clinton to the late Vincenzo & Maria (Ambrosini) Litterio. As a standout athlete for the Clinton High School, Class of 1953, Corky was a member of the Varsity Football, Basketball, and Baseball teams. He enlisted to proudly serve our nation in the US Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged as a Specialist 3rd Class following three years of service. Corky returned home safely and began his life career as a self-employed carpenter, working with several area contractors. He too worked alongside his brothers in business, helping operate and later owning the Crystal Club in Clinton until retiring. A towering figure with a great love for team sports, Corky continued playing softball and semi-pro football throughout his adult years. His easy going, friendly-natured personality endeared him to countless friendships in his beloved town of Clinton and beyond. With respect to current social gathering restrictions, A Mass of Christian Burial in St. John the Evangelist Church, Clinton, and interment in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster, will be held privately under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Lawrence "Corky" Litterio to: Crystal Club Charity, 343 Main St., Clinton, MA 01510. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2020