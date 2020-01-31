Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Thomas


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence Thomas Obituary
Lawrence Gardner Thomas "Lar", 78

Leominster - Lawrence Gardner Thomas "Lar", 78 years old of Leominster, passed away at home on January 26th after a second fight with cancer.

Larry was born in Leominster on June 2, 1941 to James and Minnie Thomas. He graduated from Leominster High School in 1959 and loved Leominster so much he never left.

Larry was an outdoorsman who loved to fish, hunt, shoot and spent much of his life on his boat and at his camp on Lake Winnipesaukee. He was a strong independent person and a gifted contractor who could conquer the impossible when it came to building. He was a longtime member of the Leominster Sportsmans Club, served on the board of directors and received great joy stocking the pond for the kids annual fishing derby.

He leaves behind his brother James (Skip) Thomas and his companion Jeanne Clark of California and many cousins. Larry was loved by many close friends and neighbors who were family to him. He finally gets to rest with the love of his life Robin Parent who predeceased him in 2004, and we know is waiting for his arrival.

Larry was rich with friends who cared for him, which tells how special he was. He will be deeply missed by oh so many.

A graveside service will be held in the spring in St. Cecilia's Cemetery. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St. Leominster is assisting the family. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -