Lawrence Towle

Lawrence R. Towle, 77
Sutton - Lawrence "Larry" R. Towle, 77, of Sutton passed away on July 28 after a year long battle with cancer. Larry was born in Whitinsville on August 01, 1942; the son of the late Everett and Frances Towle. He was raised and resided in Sutton for his entire life. Upon graduation from Sutton High School, Larry served for seven years in the United States Army - National Guard as a field medic.
In 1965 he became employed by Norton Company in Worcester, MA and worked there for 41 years before retiring in 2006. After retirement, he began to work "part time" for Direnzo Towing and Recovery as a delivery driver. A job, which he loved and worked at until his diagnosis with cancer in July of 2019. During his employment at both Norton and Direnzo Towing he made many close friends whom he adored and interacted with regularly.
Larry leaves behind his high school/childhood love and wife of 56 years: Mary V. (Mercure) Towle, a son James M. Towle of Embden, ME, daughters: Laurie F. Towle and fiancé William Greene of N. Grafton, and Pamela J. Sargent and husband Theodore Sargent of Worcester, son Dennis J. Towle and wife Stacey of Sutton, grandchildren: Kevin Jones, Amanda Saucier, Matthew Sargent, Evan Grassechi, Jonathan Towle, Jordan Towle, Samantha Towle, James Towle and Riley Towle, great grandchildren: Emma Lavallee, Brooke Sargent and Travis Saucier.
He was predeceased by his son Richard A. Towle in 2008. He also leaves brothers: Everett Towle, Paul Towle and a sister Elaine Dubey. Additionally, he leaves behind the following brothers and sisters in law, with whom he was very close; Cheryl and Robert Marengo of Woodstock, CT, Richard and Sarah Mercure of Palm Coast, FL, and Dennis and Laura Mercure of Sutton, MA.
An avid sportsman/outdoorsman, Larry enjoyed just about anything you could do while outside: hunting, fishing, golfing, archery, and competitive shooting. He was a member of many local sportsman clubs where he most enjoyed socializing and being in the company of friends and family. Throughout his life, he made friends with ease and maintained those relationships through various activities he enjoyed.
There will be a graveside service on August 08, 2020 at 11 am in New Howard Cemetery located on Armsby Road in Sutton, MA.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made in his name to the Jimmy Fund at www.DanaFarber.JimmyFund.org
