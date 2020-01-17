|
|
Lawrence A. Waskiewicz, 64
Worcester - Lawrence A. "Big Larry" Waskiewicz, 64, passed away peacefully after a long courageous battle with Glioblastoma Multiforme.
Larry leaves his wife & best friend, Denise (Jette) Waskiewicz; a brother, James Waskiewicz and his wife, Sharon Waskiewicz of Sutton; a niece Samantha Waskiewicz, her partner, Theo Paroulidis and their two children; Lena and Nikolas of Sutton; a nephew Timothy Waskiewicz and his two children, Trinity and Timothy.
Larry was born in Worcester, son of the late Zigmond J. and Josephine D. (Kiewra) Waskiewicz.
Larry attended St. Mary's Catholic schools in Worcester, where he graduated high school in 1973. Larry was co-captain of the basketball team his senior year. He was a proud member of the only team from that era that earned both state championships and New England Catholic championships.
Larry continued his education at Siena College in Loudonville, N.Y. where he attained a bachelor's degree in Marketing and Management. After graduating college, Larry owned and operated New England Chemical Co., a pest management company until retiring in October 2018.
Larry was a member of the Auburn Sportsman Club & the East Side Improvement Club, as well as one of the seven original founding members of the Worcester Rugby Club. He enjoyed traveling and cruising with his wife Denise. His passions included health & fitness, motorcycling with his wife and fellow members of the Turtle Club.
At this time, Larry would like to thank the staff at UMass Medical Center. A special mention for Dr. Walsh - Oncology, Dr Rava – Radiology, and the wonderful nurses for their kind and compassionate care.
Family and friends will celebrate and remember Larry's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Monday, Jan. 20th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Burial will be private. Please make memorial contributions to the Joseph Richard Wilson Memorial Fund c/o Homefield Credit Union, 86 Worcester Street, North Grafton, MA 01536. Please visit Larry's tribute & guestbook:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020