Lawrence Williams
1961 - 2020
Lawrence Williams, 59

Woodstock, CT - Lawrence Williams, 59, passed away on Tuesday October 13, 2020 at the Hubbard Hospital in Webster, MA.

Lawrence is survived by his daughters Dawn Williams of Woodstock, CT and Jessica Williams of Norwich, CT; his sister Laurie Maginn of New York; his grandchildren Harper and Elian; his nephew Michael, his niece Holly, and his Godchild Kendra Bennette.

Lawrence was born in Worcester, MA on May 22, 1961, son of the late Harvey and Irene (Bembenek) Williams; he was a hard and dedicated working man, being employed at Leggett & Platt since he was still in high school; he was a NASCAR fan and a car enthusiast; he was also a fan of the N.E. Patriots and enjoyed being outdoors. Lawrence loved spending time with his family, friends, and his beloved dog Hunter.

Calling Hours will be held on Friday October 23, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm from the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School Street Webster, MA. Committal services will be private. Please be sure to follow current health and social distancing guidelines.

A guest book is available where you may offer condolences or light a candle in remembrance of Lawrence at

www.shaw-majercik.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home
48 School St
Webster, MA 01570
(508) 943-6278
