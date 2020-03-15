|
Lazaraq L. Petro, 86
Southbridge - Lazaraq L. Petro, 86, of High St., passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 15th 2020, surrounded by his loved ones after a brief illness.
His beloved wife of 60 years, H. Patricia "Patty" Petro died in 2018. He leaves a daughter, Christine Cloutier of Sturbridge; his three sons, Ronald Petro and his wife Stacy of Woodstock, CT, Joseph Petro of Southbridge and Gregory Petro of Charlton; his sister, Sandra Petro of Southbridge; his five grandchildren, Vanessa Cloutier, Jennifer Mitchem, Tyler Petro, Alexa Walsh and Nikita Johnson; 9 great grandchildren, Avery Mitchem, Angelina Petro, Madeleine Gaumond, Jocelyn Gaumond, Jaden Mitchem, Emerson Walsh, Mia Johnson, Kaylee Walsh, Paisley Johnson and another great grandchild due soon. He also leaves many cousins, nieces and nephews. Laz was predeceased by his brother, Andrew J. Petro.
Laz was born in Southbridge the son of Joseph Sifi and Marika (Elia) Petro. He graduated from Cole Trade High School in Southbridge. He served honorably in the US Airforce during the Korean War. Laz then started a family and worked at the American Optical Company and Schott Fiber Optics from where he retired from.
The family would like to thank the caring professionals from the Overlook Home Care Hospice for the compassion and support they gave us during our time of need.
Funeral Services for Laz will be held on Wednesday, March 18th, at 10:00 am in the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St. Southbridge. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Southbridge. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Tuesday, March 17th from 5:00 – 7:00 pm.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020