Leanne E. Brady, 41
AUBURN - Leanne E. Brady, 41, of Auburn, passed unexpectedly on Tuesday June 2, 2020 at her residence in Brimfield.
Born in Worcester and raised in Auburn, Leanne was one of two children born to Michael J. and Stephanie M. (Kulig) Brady. She was a 1997 graduate of Holy Name Central Catholic High School in Worcester and then attended Quinsigamond Community College, where she received her Associate degree in Radiology. She worked as a CAT Scan Technologist at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester. In recent years Leanne worked as a home health care provider.
Leanne enjoyed Classic Rock music, nature and reading in her free time. Most of all she loved spending time with her children.
Leanne leaves her three beloved children, Tristan S., Jacoby M., and Abigail E. Blouin, all of Auburn; her loving parents, Michael and Stephanie Brady, of Auburn; her brother, David A. Brady of Millbury; her significant other, Jacob Armstrong of Brimfield; her maternal grandparents, Edward F. and Helen J. (Kusy) Kulig; her aunt, Karen Brady of Millbury; and many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. Leanne was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, John O. Brady and Ethel. I. (Sharon) Schunmann.
A Celebration of Life for Leanne will be held at a later date, when it's safe to gather publicly. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Abby's House, 52 High Street, Worcester MA 01609 (abbyshouse.org/donate/).
The BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for her family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.