Leatrice M. Meagher, 83
Webster - Leatrice M. (Spahl) Meagher, 83, died with her family by her side Wednesday, March 27, 2019 after a long-fought battle with Parkinson's disease. Her husband of 58 years, Thomas F. "Red" Meagher, died in 2015.
She leaves behind her entourage AKA her family, her daughters, Sharon L. Newkirk of Webster, Laurie J. Nowosadko of Dudley, Lee Ann Celko and Robert Celko of Fiskdale, and Carolyn J. Parrott and her husband Leon of Woodstock CT; 9 grandchildren, Daniel, Matthew, Caylie, Lucas, Averyl, Ariana, Samantha, Nicholas, and Jacob; 7 great grandchildren, Leah, Emma, Gracie, Quinn, Oakley, Lincoln, and Cleo Rose. Her brother, Russell Spahl and his wife Joan of Dudley; her sister, Jane Manzi of Putnam, CT; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her granddaughter Klea Nowosadko and by her son in law Peter J Nowosadko.
She was born and raised in Webster, a daughter of Leonard R. & Evelyn M. (Plasse) Spahl. She graduated from Bartlett High School in 1954 where she was a cheerleader and member of various school committees including the party committee where she began to hone her entertaining skills. She enjoyed traveling and hosting large get togethers, which included a huge annual 4th of July party and open house to friends and family on Christmas Eve.
Lee went to work first as an operator for the Telephone Company, moving on to the American Greeting Card Company, and finally as a supervisor at Gentex Optics in Dudley.
She was devoted to her family and her greatest joy came from the time she spent with them. She showered her family and those she loved with her zest for living and was loved by all "guys and girls" who knew her.
Extraordinary, thoughtful, caring, compassionate, generous, kind and welcoming are just a few adjectives that describe her "that's our Lee"
The family would like to thank her neurologist, Dr David Sommer, for his professional and compassionate care, he gave her a better quality of life. They would also like to thank the staff, you know who you are, at Webster Manor where she has spent the last 9 years of her life for their care and most of all kindness and love you gave to her.
Leatrice's celebration of life will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from the Scanlon Funeral Home, 38 East Main Street with a Mass at 11:00 am in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 16 East Main Street. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Dudley. Calling hours will be from 8:30 to 10:30 am in the funeral home. Donations in her memory may be made to the Webster Manor Patient Activities Fund, 745 School Street, Webster, MA 01570.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019