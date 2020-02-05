Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Beaucage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Ann Beaucage

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lee Ann Beaucage Obituary
Lee Ann Beaucage, 53

Worcester - Lee Ann Beaucage, 53, of Worcester died Monday, February 3rd in UMASS Memorial Medical Center – University Campus. She leaves her wife of 7 years, Juana T. Martinez; her step-children, Angel and Milly; four brothers, Rick Beaucage and his wife, Sue of Braintree, Michael Holmes of Auburn, Ronald Holmes of Texas and Christopher Holmes of Auburn; two sisters, Deanna Cleary and her husband, Paul and Linda J. Beaucage all of Worcester and many extended family members.

She was born in Worcester the daughter of Richard N. and Priscilla E. (Bates) Beaucage and graduated the top of her class from South High School. Lee Ann was a volunteer for addiction services and was involved in the Community Neighborhood Watch. She was a jack of all trades who was unconditionally loyal and willing to help anyone. Lee Ann enjoyed spending time at the beach and watching sports. She was an animal whisperer.

Funeral services and burial will be private. Calling hours are Monday, February 10th from 4:00 until 7:00 PM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lee's name to O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester, MA 01603.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -