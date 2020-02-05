|
Lee Ann Beaucage, 53
Worcester - Lee Ann Beaucage, 53, of Worcester died Monday, February 3rd in UMASS Memorial Medical Center – University Campus. She leaves her wife of 7 years, Juana T. Martinez; her step-children, Angel and Milly; four brothers, Rick Beaucage and his wife, Sue of Braintree, Michael Holmes of Auburn, Ronald Holmes of Texas and Christopher Holmes of Auburn; two sisters, Deanna Cleary and her husband, Paul and Linda J. Beaucage all of Worcester and many extended family members.
She was born in Worcester the daughter of Richard N. and Priscilla E. (Bates) Beaucage and graduated the top of her class from South High School. Lee Ann was a volunteer for addiction services and was involved in the Community Neighborhood Watch. She was a jack of all trades who was unconditionally loyal and willing to help anyone. Lee Ann enjoyed spending time at the beach and watching sports. She was an animal whisperer.
Funeral services and burial will be private. Calling hours are Monday, February 10th from 4:00 until 7:00 PM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lee's name to O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester, MA 01603.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020