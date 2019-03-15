Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Butnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Butnes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lee Butnes Obituary
Lee F. Butnes, 64

Worcester - Lee F. Butnes, 64, of Worcester died Thursday, Mach 14th in St. Vincent Hospital. He leaves his mother, Carol (Canane) Butnes of Leicester; his sister and best friend, Debra Butnes; a great nephew, Gage Bard and several aunt and uncles. He was predeceased by his father, Stanley Butnes; sister, Sandra Bard; niece, Jillian and nephew, Scott.

He was born in Worcester and graduated from Auburn High School. Lee worked in the maintenance department for St. Vincent Hospital and Memorial Hospital for many years. He enjoyed painting and left many family members with many New England Paintings.

Funeral services and burial will be private. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
Download Now