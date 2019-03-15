|
|
Lee F. Butnes, 64
Worcester - Lee F. Butnes, 64, of Worcester died Thursday, Mach 14th in St. Vincent Hospital. He leaves his mother, Carol (Canane) Butnes of Leicester; his sister and best friend, Debra Butnes; a great nephew, Gage Bard and several aunt and uncles. He was predeceased by his father, Stanley Butnes; sister, Sandra Bard; niece, Jillian and nephew, Scott.
He was born in Worcester and graduated from Auburn High School. Lee worked in the maintenance department for St. Vincent Hospital and Memorial Hospital for many years. He enjoyed painting and left many family members with many New England Paintings.
Funeral services and burial will be private. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019