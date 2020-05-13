|
Lee Kent Peterson, 84
Worcester - Lee Kent Peterson, 84, passed away in his sleep on May 9, 2020 due to complications from advanced stage Parkinson's disease.
Born in Worcester, the son of the late John Peterson and Laura (Wood) Peterson, Lee was a graduate of Commerce High School, Clark University and the WPI School of Industrial Management. He proudly served as a clerk with the Army Corps of Engineers in Korea before joining Worcester Controls Corporation, where he worked for most of his career in senior roles, including as Vice President of Finance and Vice President of Operations. He later joined his brother at Peterson Oil Service, where he worked until his retirement in 2008.
He was the beloved husband of 39 years to Cynthia (DePippo) Peterson, of Stow, MA. He is survived by his sons, Eli Peterson of Alexandria, VA and Ari Peterson and his fiancée Linnea Texin of New York; his granddaughters Caroline and Leah; as well as many nieces and nephews throughout the Worcester area. He was predeceased by his siblings, John Peterson, Elizabeth Hulbert, Dorothy Plaisance, Howard Peterson, Alan Peterson, Lois Oosterman, Nancy Carlson, JoAnn Paro, and Sally Peterson.
An avid reader and sports fan, Lee had fond memories of playing softball and basketball in various leagues around Worcester in his younger years and coaching basketball as a parent. He remained close with his childhood friends from Quinsigamond Village until the last days of his life.
The Peterson Family would like to express their immense gratitude to Lee's longtime caretaker, Marsha Kavaleski. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans (www.DAV.org).
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 13 to May 17, 2020