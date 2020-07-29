1/
Lee Rothstein
1945 - 2020
{ "" }
Lee R. Rothstein, 74

Dudley - Lee R. Rothstein, 74, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Harrington Memorial Hospital in Southbridge. Lee was born and raised in New York City, the son of the late Abraham and Beatrice (Waskowitz) Rothstein.

After finishing high school, Lee became a baker. He truly enjoyed baking and was passionate about it throughout his life. When Lee wasn't baking he could be found hard at work doing many different jobs. Overall, he was a generous and caring man who enjoyed helping others whenever he was able to. In his spare time, Lee loved oil painting, building model ships, trains and trucks.

Most of all, Lee was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren and loved spending time with them whenever he could.

Lee will be lovingly missed by his three daughters; Tasha Mayen and her husband, Chris of Dudley, Tanya Semo and her husband, Shawn of Dudley, and Jessica and her husband, Chris of North Waterboro, ME; his 6 grandchildren, Laurelyn, Trinity, Cassidy, Cayleigh, Colby and Tristan; his sister, Maxine "Mickey" Berger and her husband Jerry of Franklin; and his brother, Richard Rothstein of Ocala, FL.; and many other family members and friends. He was predeceased by his brother, William Rothstein.

A Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 31, at 11:00 a.m. at Waldron Cemetery, Ramshorn Road in Dudley. Memorial Donations may be made in Lee's name to a charity of one's choice. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden, MA.

www.milesfuneralhome.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Waldron Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
