Leland Penttila Obituary
Leland G. 'Lee' Penttila, 77

Charlton - Leland G. 'Lee' Penttila, 77, passed away January 10, 2020.

His wife, Beverly J. (Carleton) Penttila died in 2009.

He leaves a daughter, Sarah E. Snay (Glenn) of Spencer; a son, Matthew C. Penttila (Audrey Story) of Blackstone; 3 grandchildren, Cassandra, Holly and Wyatt; a sister, Marian Bell of Spencer and his significant other, Georgia I. Petrella of Leicester.

Calling hours will be Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 1-3pm in the ROBERT J. MILLER-CHARLTON FUNERAL HOME, 175 Old Worcester Rd., Charlton, followed by a Memorial Service in the funeral home.

To leave a message of condolence, please visit:

RJMillerfunerals.net
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
